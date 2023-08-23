UAE President restructures management of correctional facilities in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a new law that will enhance rehabilitation and correctional services in Abu Dhabi.

The law, issued by Sheikh Mohamed in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will take effect on January 1, 2024, and will transfer the management of the services from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

ADJD will now manage punitive and correctional facilities in the emirate, as well as juvenile facilities, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The rehabilitation of prisoners is a key element of correctional strategies in the UAE.

There are several programmes for UAE citizen inmates that offer employment opportunities for them when they complete their sentences.

Earlier this year cooking classes were launched in Dubai Central Jail as part of a rehabilitation initiative to equip prisoners with the skills to reintegrate into society after their release.

More than 30 prisoners have joined the cooking workshops, which are led by professional chefs.

The initiative – called Culinary Arts – was launched by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation and Abu Dhabi National Hotels.