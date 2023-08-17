Dubai prisoners hope cooking classes will offer second chance at life

More than 30 prisoners at Dubai Central Jail have joined cooking classes to learn skills that could help them to rebuild their lives once they are released.

A series of workshops is being led by professional chefs, who are passing on their expertise to the inmates.

The National paid a visit to the prison to talk to inmates about how the cooking classes could be their ticket to a new life on the outside.

One prisoner said the lessons have inspired him to pursue a business opportunity once he leaves prison.

“It is an exciting initiative for me,” said MA, whose full name has been withheld at the request of Dubai Police.

“I love food and cooking for myself, but I am not on a professional level.

“After attending the classes, I have a plan to open a food truck in Dubai selling sandwiches, refreshments and karak tea.”

MA said he is learning a lot from the course.

“They teach us about safety in the kitchen and hygiene, they gave us recipes which I will keep with me to use in my future food truck,” he said.

Reintegrating offenders

The classes were introduced in May as part of a scheme to equip prisoners with the skills to reintegrate into society after their release.

The initiative – called Culinary Arts – was launched by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation and the Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

Another participant is SA, who said the cooking classes are offering him a second chance.

“These classes have given me a sense of purpose and a chance to learn something meaningful. We are excited,” he said.

“I never thought I could cook such delicious dishes. It is a skill I can use to support myself and my family when I am out.

“I will open a restaurant and start a new life.”

The prisoners will take classes until the end of the year and will receive a certificate upon completion.

“Inmates are introduced to cuisines from around the world, allowing them to explore their creativity and develop a strong foundation in the culinary arts,” said Hussam Aboud, sector executive chef at ADNH.

“We teach them also about safety, how to store the food and how to find the best supplier.

“I was surprised with their positive response and enthusiasm. They gave us ideas about their national dishes and what they want to learn.”

As the inmates were preparing fajitas under the supervision of the chefs, Capt Faisal Al Ali, deputy director of inmate education and training at Dubai Police, said the initiative involved 30 inmates in total – split evenly between men and women.

“We want to teach them as part of their rehabilitation. It is aimed at all the inmates here – but we noticed Emiratis were more interested in it,” Capt Al Ali said.

“We believe that providing inmates with opportunities to learn new skills not only helps them during their time in jail but also sets them on a positive path once they are released.

“They can start a new life and work for restaurants or open their own business.”

Inmates at Dubai Central Jail present one of their dishes. Antonie Robertson / The National

Building confidence

He highlighted the importance of promoting mental well-being and self-esteem among prisoners.

“Engaging in creative and skill-based activities can have a transformative impact on an inmate's mindset,” said Capt Al Ali.

“Cooking is not just about preparing food, it is about teamwork, discipline and a sense of accomplishment.

“These are qualities that can help individuals rebuild their lives.

“It helps them build confidence, improve their self-image and develop a sense of responsibility.”

Children of female inmates were allowed to join their mothers for the recent Little Chefs initiative.

“We extended the initiative to female inmates' children inside their kindergarten. The chefs held special sessions for 27 children to teach them about making cookies and dressing cakes,” Capt Al Ali said.

“Children and their mums were thrilled and enjoyed making cookies together. Our aim is to spread happiness among them.”