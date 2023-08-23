Tributes paid to five young Emiratis killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to the five young Emiratis who were killed in a two-car road accident on Tuesday.

Hundreds gathered in Um Ghafah Cemetery in Al Ain to mourn the deaths of the young Emiratis, who were aged between 18 and 20.

One had been a Grade 12 student at Um Ghafah School in Al Ain, while another had graduated from the same school last year.

The other three had recently graduated and were about to start national military service.

"With profound sadness and sorrow, and with hearts filled with faith of God's will, we mourned our students who died in the traffic accident," said Um Ghafah School in a statement.

The accident took place about 1am in Saa Street, east of Um Ghafah.

Abu Dhabi Police said one person survived and remained in hospital with "serious injuries".

"Five young Emiratis died in the traffic accident between two vehicles. We offer our condolences to the families," said Abu Dhabi Police in a statement.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle, which was carrying four victims, was involved in a crash with the second vehicle.

Tributes paid to families

Emiratis offered condolences on social media.

Read more Five Emiratis killed following two-car collision in Al Ain

Salah Al Nuaimi posted a picture of four of those killed on social media, saying: "We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return. Pray for them with mercy and may God grant their families patience and solace."

Yousef Khalifa also posted a photo of the young Emiratis, offering condolences to the bereaved families.

He wrote: "God have mercy on their souls and patience to their families. Please do not speed up and pay attention.

"Every day we hear about traffic accidents and fatalities."