Five Emiratis killed following two-car collision in Al Ain

Five Emiratis were killed and one was injured in a two-car road traffic accident in Al Ain on Tuesday.

Al Ain traffic department received an emergency call in the early hours of the morning reporting an accident at Saa Street, east of Um Ghafah.

Police patrols and ambulances attended the scene.

Abu Dhabi Police said one person is in hospital with "serious injuries".

Read more Abu Dhabi Police release crash video warning drivers to put down phones

“Five young Emiratis died in the traffic accident between two vehicles. We offer our condolences to the families,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

The force did not disclose any further details.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to exercise caution while driving and adhere to traffic rules.