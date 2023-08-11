UAE weather: Rain expected in the east this afternoon

Dusty weather and scattered showers are on the way in the UAE on Friday, with the forecast of rain extending over the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology is predicting rain will fall over the eastern coast.

Rainy and convective clouds are expected to develop and move east and south by the afternoon.

The conditions move westwards with showers anticipated in Fujairah, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.

According to global forecaster Windy, light to heavy rain is expected around midday on Friday in Fujairah and Al Ain.

By 2pm, more rain is expected in other parts of the country including Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

NCM has forecast the rainy weather will persist on Saturday, particularly over the eastern coast and southern and western regions.

Alongside rainfall, strong winds of 15 to 25 kph – reaching up to 50kph at times – are expected to create dusty conditions, leading to reduced visibility.

Sunday is expected to remain partly cloudy in general, coupled with a likelihood of afternoon rain in the eastern part of the country.

Beachgoers can expect moderately calm conditions in the Arabian Gulf, offering some respite from the otherwise turbulent weather.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay tuned to weather updates from official sources.