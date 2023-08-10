UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as more rain expected

The UAE's weather bureau issued a yellow alert for rain and high winds in parts of the country on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said more rain was forecast in Al Ain and Fujairah until 9pm.

It said wind speeds could reach 50kph and called on members of the public to “be aware” of inclement conditions if venturing outdoors.

The NCM said on Wednesday there will be rainfall of varying intensities, with possible thunder and lightning over parts of the country until Saturday.

It said the worst of the weather would affect the east and south, and extend towards some internal areas and the Al Dhafrah region.

The weather bureau said the rainy conditions are due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting the region.

The ITCZ is a band of low pressure which generally lies near the equator. It is moving towards the south of the Emirates and is accompanied by movement of low pressure.

As a result, the flow of moist air mass from the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman, along with the increased temperatures leads to the formation of rainy clouds.

It was a wet start to the week for many in Dubai and Sharjah following stormy weather over the weekend.

Dubai authorities received more than 100 emergency calls during unstable weather on Saturday, as trees were felled by high winds and roads became waterlogged.

A number of shop fronts and building facades were damaged due to powerful gusts of winds which swept through Sharjah over the weekend.

On Sunday, Dubai Municipality announced the temporary closure of public parks from 6pm “due to the prevailing weather”. The parks reopened on Monday.

Public spaces were closed in Sharjah on Saturday but reopened the following day.