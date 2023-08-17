Birat Manila Restaurant closed in Abu Dhabi for breaching non-halal rules

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have temporarily closed a restaurant for breaching non-halal food regulations.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority ordered the closure of Birat Manila Restaurant after it was found to be preparing and selling non-halal food without the required permits.

The authority said the restaurant was also storing and preparing non-halal food using the same equipment and tools used for halal food without proper separation.

It said the restaurant would remain closed until the issues are addressed.

"To do so, the facility needs to change its equipment and thoroughly clean and sterilise the entire premises before reopening to the public,” the authority said.

The Adafsa said the decision was part of continuing inspections to ensure food is prepared properly. All establishments in the emirate that serve food are subject to regular assessments.

The public has been asked to report any breaches by calling 800 555.

In June, the authority introduced Zadna Rating stickers, affixing them to the exteriors of nearly 7,000 food establishments across the emirate.

The stickers feature a QR code that allows the public to easily access the assessment of food safety levels of the restaurant or cafe.

Authority ratings range from "excellent", "very good", "good" and "needs improvement".

The ratings apply to restaurants, cafes, bakeries and catering establishments and the process is expected to be completed by the end of this month.