Abu Dhabi closes grocery over repeated food safety offences

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has closed a grocery in the emirate over repeated food safety offences.

The authority said Green House Baqala's practices posed a significant risk to public health.

The closure order is due to “repeated high-risk violations and the establishment's failure to adhere to food safety requirements”, it said.

Among the issues inspectors found during visits to the store were expired food and the lack of labels on some food items.

It also said food items were stored outside the establishment at another unlicensed place.

“Despite multiple inspections, the establishment did not address the inspectors' concerns regarding food safety requirements,” the authority said.

Read More Nearly 7,000 Abu Dhabi cafes and restaurants to be given new food safety rating

“The inspectors documented four violations and warned of administrative closure, but the necessary corrective measures were not taken and the observed deficiencies were left unresolved.”

The authority said the closure order will remain in place until the identified offences are rectified and the grocery meets all the necessary requirements to ensure food safety and hygiene.

Inspectors regularly monitor the emirate's restaurants to protect public health and ensure restaurants comply with food safety requirements.

The public has been asked to report any breaches by calling 800555.