New climate change plan launched in Abu Dhabi

A new plan of action to tackle climate change in the UAE capital was launched on Wednesday.

The project, laid out by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, is aiming for a 22 per cent reduction in emissions within five years.

The Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy will implement 81 initiatives and 12 key projects to reduce carbon emissions by 22%, strengthen the emirate’s climate resilience, and further enhance #AbuDhabi’s contribution to the UAE’s global sustainability leadership. pic.twitter.com/uT0n33UwdB — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) July 19, 2023

The EAD said the plan is part of the agency's determination to keep the average rise in temperatures between 1.5ºC and 2ºC.

The comprehensive five-year plan will strengthen the emirate’s environmental resilience, achieve concrete progress towards achieving full climate neutrality, and further enhance Abu Dhabi’s contribution to the UAE’s global sustainability leadership, as well as attracting investment as part of a secure and sustainable economy, the EAD explained.

“Abu Dhabi is not alone in facing the impacts of the global climate change, and we must take proactive measures to mitigate and adapt,” said Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of EAD.

“Our plan provides proactive solutions to promote economic diversification through innovation and the use of low-carbon technologies.

“Through this strategy, critical sectors, such as infrastructure, energy, environment and health will be enhanced to ensure not only business continuity but also climate resilience and agility.”

Attracting investment through climate resistant policies

Having one of the most climate resilient and adapted places in the region will attract further investment and give added confidence to businesses and people to move to and invest in Abu Dhabi, she added.

The plan represents Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the UAE’s recently announced emission reduction target of 40 per cent by 2030, according to EAD.

“Our goal is for all these sectors to be fully adaptable to any possible repercussions of climate change by 2050,” said Sheikha Al Mazrouei, executive director of integrated environmental policy and the planning sector at EAD.

“Over the next five years, we will also reduce the emirate's emissions by 22 per cent from 2016 levels, which is equivalent to CO2 sequestered by 500 million trees for 10 years.”