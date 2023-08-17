UAE weather: Dust alert issued in Abu Dhabi

The UAE's weather centre on Thursday warned of dust storms and rough seas with high winds of up to 40kph expected to persist until late afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a yellow alert was in place for large parts of Abu Dhabi until 4.30pm, due to the dusty conditions.

The notice calls for members of the public to "be aware" of the dusty weather, which it said would hamper visibility.

A more severe orange alert covers some southwestern parts of the capital - including the area of Habshan - with people told to "be prepared" for hazardous weather events.

The NCM issued a notice for rough seas until 2pm on Thursday.

It said strong winds could lead to challenging marine conditions, with waves of 6ft in the Arabian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi residents woke up to hazy skies on Thursday, as summer temperatures and humidity remain high.

The Emirates has been hit by unstable weather in recent weeks, with rain, thunder, hail and fog reported.

In its latest five-day bulletin, predicts more dusty weather will sweep in on Friday, with rainfall expected in eastern and southern areas of the UAE on Saturday.