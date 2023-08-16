Sheikh Mohamed receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

President wishes new ambassadors well in their missions

Aug 16, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed received credentials from several foreign ambassadors to the UAE on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed ambassadors at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi where he wished them luck in performing their missions that he said he hoped would benefit the UAE and their respective countries.

Upon their arrival at their posts, new ambassadors typically meet their host country's foreign minister or head of state to present a letter of credence in a formal ceremony. This marks the beginning of the ambassadorship.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed said the ambassadors could expect the utmost assistance from his government and the authorities to help them with their missions.

