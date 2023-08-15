Sheikh Mohamed vows Cop28 will lead global effort to protect planet and future generations

President Sheikh Mohamed received the team overseeing Cop28 at the Sea Palace Majlis on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that sustainability remains at the heart of the UAE's support for global climate action.

He also stressed the need to enhance international solidarity and co-operation to find practical solutions to climate challenges.

READ MORE UAE to host top global experts to discuss international finance reform ahead of Cop28

The meeting was attended by members of the National Higher Committee overseeing preparations to host Cop28 in the UAE, beginning on November 30.

The Cop28 team briefed Sheikh Mohamed about the conference preparations and the four pillars of the summit's agenda.

These are fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition, fixing climate finance and putting nature, lives, and livelihoods at the centre of climate action, as well as enhancing inclusivity in national climate action.

By hosting Cop28, the UAE is building on its enduring legacy of environmental stewardship first championed by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while empowering youth, women and civil society to contribute to international efforts to battle climate change, Sheikh Mohamed said.

The UAE is extending an invitation to the world to foster co-operation and joint action in collective efforts to achieve outcomes that benefit the global community, he said.

He also underscored that the Cop28 team’s endeavours to accelerate effective climate action serve all of humanity in light of the climate crisis.

President Sheikh Mohamed meets the team overseeing Cop28, at a Sea Palace majlis, on August 15. Rashed Al Mansoori / UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that under the UAE Presidency, Cop28 will lead the global effort to protect the planet and the wellbeing of future generations.

The UAE will use its diverse international partnerships to pursue inclusive dialogue and co-operation that focuses on practical climate solutions, and fosters sustainable social and economic development, he said.

Preparing to host the summit is important, Sheikh Mohamed said, emphasising that the UAE has essential capabilities including modern infrastructure, a commendable track record in sustainability and environmental conservation, and recognition as a successful convener of global events, as well as deep-rooted relations with other countries.

He commended the efforts of the Cop28 team in overseeing the conference and striving to achieve its objectives.

The Higher Committee is led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and chairman of the Higher Committee, and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and vice chairman of the Cop28 UAE Higher Committee.

Members include: Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Mohammed Al Junaibi, chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative; and Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include: Lt Gen Talal Al Falasi, director general of the State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Maj Gen Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors at the Roads and Transport Authority; Rashid Al Ameri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Presidential Court; Maj Gen Khalifa Al Khaili, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Almarri, director general of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Saif Ghobash, secretary general of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Dr Jamal Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.