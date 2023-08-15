Dubai Police seize nearly 9,000 e-scooters and bicycles in six months under new rules

Dubai Police seized 8,786 bicycles and electric bikes in the first six months of the year under new rules that were introduced in March last year to improve safety.

The regulations state that anyone riding an e-scooter or any other type of electric bike must have a driving licence permit issued by the Roads and Transport Authority. Riders younger than 16 are also not permitted to operate an electric bike, e-scooter or any other type of bike specified by the RTA.

More than 4,000 vehicles were also confiscated after their drivers violated traffic laws and made unauthorised modifications to their engines, leading to increased speed, noise, and danger on the roads.

Failure to adhere to the laws and regulations surrounding bikes can lead to their confiscation for 30 days in cases of repeat violations within a year of the first violation and bans on riding the bike for specific periods.

Failure to pay a fine will also lead to the confiscation of a bike.

The resolution also reiterated existing rules governing the use of bicycles, which cannot be used on roads where the speed limit is 60kph or more.

Cyclists should not ride on jogging or walking tracks and reckless practices that can endanger safety, such as hooking to a vehicle while biking, are prohibited.

Reflective vests and helmets are a must for cyclists and bikers and carrying passengers on bicycles and electric bikes is not permitted unless the bikes have separate seats for them.

The resolution states that cyclists under 12 should be accompanied by an adult cyclist who is 18 or older.

In March, Dubai Police carried out an awareness campaign across the city to highlight breaches of e-scooter rider and cyclist rules, including failing to wear helmets and travelling against the flow of traffic.

The bike and vehicle seizure figures were announced during a meeting chaired by Maj Gen Abdullah Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, to assess the force’s general traffic department's performance during the second quarter of the year.

During the meeting, Maj Gen Al Marri emphasised the strategic goal of reducing accident rates and the death index per 100,000 population.