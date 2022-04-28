Fines for riding e-scooters in Dubai without permit from today

Anyone riding an e-scooter in Dubai in designated areas of the city without a driving licence will, from Thursday, need a permit.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority introduced the scheme to make the roads safer.

It allows the use of e-scooters in 10 districts of the city on routes spanning 167 kilometres.

The permit is mandatory for people without a driving licence and over the age of 16 who plan to ride on the streets in these 10 designated areas. A permit is not required if users remain on designated bicycle paths or footpaths in these areas, the RTA said.

So, how do you get the permit and what are the rules?

The National explains.

Where are people allowed to ride?

The use of e-scooters in Dubai is allowed on certain cycling tracks and in 10 districts. The 10 districts are:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai Internet City

Al Rigga

2nd of December Street

The Palm Jumeirah

City Walk

And designated safe roads and tracks in specific zones at:

Al Qusais

Al Mankhool

Al Karama

They are also allowed on cycling lanes throughout Dubai, except for the cycling tracks at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan. E-scooters are not allowed on jogging or walking paths.

The ten areas where e-scooters are allowed in Dubai. Source: Roads and Transport Authority

Who needs a permit?

Anyone who does not already hold a driving licence, from the UAE or abroad, and who is 16 or over who plans to ride on the streets in these 10 areas.

How do you get one?

By visiting the RTA website. You will first be asked whether you are an Emirates ID holder. Anyone who has one will be asked to provide the details, along with their phone number. The next step is to say whether you have a driving licence.

Driving licence holders do not require a permit, but they are asked to review material online to familiarise themselves with the rules.

Those who do not have a licence must take a 20-minute theory test on the information provided and secure a minimum 75 per cent test result.

Can tourists apply for a permit?

Yes, tourists are able to apply. They are first asked whether they hold a driving licence.

If they do, they are told they do not require a permit. But like those with an Emirates ID, they are asked review the e-scooter online training course to familiarise themselves with the rules and where they can ride.

They must also check a box to say they will keep their passport with them when they are riding on their e-scooter and complete the online training course and theory test.

If I don't get a permit, will I be fined?

Yes. Anyone caught riding an e-scooter without a driving licence or permit could face a Dh200 fine. Here is a full list of the fines:

Failing to use to specific routes – Dh200

Riding on roads with a speed limit above 60kph – Dh300

Reckless riding that poses danger to others' lives – Dh300

Riding or parking e-scooter on paths designated for walking or jogging – Dh200

Using an e-scooter without a permit – Dh200

Failing to wear protective gear – Dh200

Failing to commit to speed limits specified by the authority – Dh100

Taking passengers – Dh300

Failing to adhere to safety requirements – Dh200

Riding a scooter that does not meet technical requirements – Dh300

Parking in undesignated areas or in a manner that may block traffic or pose risk – Dh200

Ignoring instructions on road signs – Dh200

If rider is below 12 and without the supervision of an adult aged 18 and above – Dh200

Failing to dismount on pedestrian crossings – Dh200

Failing to report an accident that caused injuries or damages – Dh300

Using the left lane and unsafe lane changing – Dh200