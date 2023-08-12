EV charging stations in Dubai: Where is your nearest and how much does it cost?

Live map shows the nearest place to plug in anywhere in the emirate

Dewa aims to install 1,000 green chargers in Dubai by 2025.
UAE drivers are plugging into the electric vehicle future.

Last month, the country announced plans for 50 per cent of cars to be EVs by 2050. And, as of May, the UAE had converted around 20 per cent of its government agency cars and is aiming for 42,000 on the roads by 2030.

Alongside the cars, charging stations have popped up across Dubai, with 620 in place by the end of last year.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has said it aims to establish 1,000 public charging stations by 2025.

Here, The National maps out where they are as well as pricing information.

Where to charge your EV in Dubai

How much does it cost to charge EVs in Dubai?

Running a car on electricity still requires more preparation than with an internal combustion engine, but it is considerably less expensive.

Currently, the cost of charging an EV in the UAE is Dh7.5, though that is evidently subject to change.

Home chargers are always an option as well, and those will cost your standard network rate.

Here's the full list to help you find the nearest charging station anywhere in the UAE.

How to charge Tesla cars in Dubai

Tesla operates what it calls a Supercharger network.

Globally, there are more than 45,000 units, but the UAE is well served by its own infrastructure.

Here's Tesla's full list of its chargers in the Emirates.

