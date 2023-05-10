UAE to introduce faster and cheaper EV charging stations

The UAE plans to roll out faster and cheaper EV charging stations.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the Emirates is looking to introduce new legislation that will reduce charging times while keeping high efficiency and a reasonable price.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Utilities Conference 2023, Mr Al Mazrouei said there are plans to grow the number to 800 outlets in the coming year, news agency Wam reported.

Part of the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, unveiled in 2021, is a Dh600 billion plan to invest in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades.

Demand for EVs in the UAE continues to rise and is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028, according to the global electric mobility readiness index published last year.

A report by consultancy Arthur D Little ranked the country eighth globally in readiness for electric mobility.

So far, the UAE has converted about a fifth of its government agency cars to EVs and is aiming for 42,000 on the roads by 2030.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has said it is aiming for 1,000 public charging stations in the emirate alone by 2025, an increase from 620 at the end of 2022.

Adnoc Distribution and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, have created a venture that will build and operate EV infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, which will include a network of fast chargers at key locations.

The emirate expects to need 70,000 charging points in 2030 to meet growing EV demand with an investment of up to $200 million.