President Sheikh Mohamed invited to visit Iran

President Sheikh Mohamed has been invited to visit Iran by the country's leader Ebrahim Raisi.

A letter of invitation was delivered to Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, on behalf of the Iran President by Reza Amiri, the country's ambassador to the UAE, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian in the UAE capital in June as part of efforts to boost relations between the nations.

At Al Shati Palace, they discussed the importance of “building on positive developments” to benefit the region and boost stability and prosperity.

Mr Amirabdollahian, who was on a working visit to the Emirates, conveyed the greetings of Mr Raisi to Sheikh Mohamed and called for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE.

In March, Sheikh Mohamed met one of Iran's top security officials in Abu Dhabi

The head of state held talks with Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, at Al Shati Palace.

“Their talks covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, and the importance of working to support peace and co-operation in the region to enable progress and prosperity for its people,” Wam reported.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present at the meeting.