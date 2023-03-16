President Sheikh Mohamed meets top Iran security official

President Sheikh Mohamed met one of Iran's top security officials in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The UAE leader held talks with Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, at Al Shati Palace.

"Their talks covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, and the importance of working to support peace and cooperation in the region to enable progress and prosperity for its people," state news agency Wam said.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were present.

Earlier, Sheikh Tahnoun and Mr Shamkhani discussed relations between the two countries in the political, economic and trade fields.

They spoke of the need for stability and prosperity in the region, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Shamkhani's visit comes days after Tehran and Riyadh reached a China-brokered deal to re-establish relations and re-open embassies within two months after years of hostility.

The UAE downgraded its diplomatic ties with Iran, after Riyadh severed its links with Tehran in 2016. That followed the storming of the Saudi embassy by hardline protesters over Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Sheikh Tahnoun visited Tehran in December 2021 and met President Ebrahim Raisi and Mr Shamkhani.

In January, an Iranian delegation held talks with UAE officials in Abu Dhabi on economic co-operation between the two nations.

During the visit, Minister of State Khalifa Al Marar met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari and other members of the delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.