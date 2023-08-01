Ajman Police organise surprise party for pupil and family affected by tower fire

Ajman Police organised a surprise graduation party for a pupil whose plans to celebrate the end of the school year were disrupted by a major fire in her high-rise building last month.

Hala, whose age and nationality were not disclosed, was due to celebrate her graduation from high school when a fire broke out in the 36-storey tower in Ajman's Rashidiya area in the early hours of June 27.

The blaze gutted 64 apartments in Tower Two of the Ajman One complex, while 10 cars were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Ajman Police organised a graduation party for Hala and her family.

Lt Col Ghaith Al Kaabi said Ajman Police officers discovered the charred remains of party arrangements and a high school pupil's burnt graduation certificate during their inspection of the damaged apartments.

After contacting the tenant, it was discovered the family was in the process of organising a party to celebrate Hala's graduation.

Ajman Police decided to organise a surprise party for Hala and her family at their headquarters.

It was attended by several senior officers, including Brig Abdullah Al Matroushi, director general of police operations.

Brig Al Matroushi presented Hala with a new graduation certificate.

Her family expressed their gratitude to Ajman Police for their initiative.