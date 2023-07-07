Ajman Police foil gold heist worth Dh1.1 million

A major gold heist in Ajman was thwarted by police when officers arrested three people within 12 hours of the incident.

Ajman Police announced on Friday that they had recovered gold worth Dh1.1 million after it was stolen during a raid on a jewellery shop.

Lt Col Ahmed Al Nuaimi, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said the gang stole the gold, and Dh40,000 in cash, from a retailer at Ajman Gold Souq.

Ajman Police arrested a gang involved in a Dh1.1 million gold heist. Photo: Ajman Police

“The shop owner did not turn on the alarm system connected to the command centre. There was a negligence from the owner which caused a delay in arresting the suspects,” Lt Col Al Nuaimi said.

The suspects used masks and changed their clothes several times in an attempt to thwart detection, but officers were able to identify them and make the arrests.

Ajman Police said the gang stole the gold and Dh40,000 in cash from a retailer at Ajman Gold Souq. Photo: Ajman Police

Lt Col Al Nuaimi said they established that the first suspect's home was in Sharjah and he was arrested with the help of Sharjah Police.

The second suspect was arrested in Al Rumaila area in Ajman while the last suspect was arrested in Ajman Industrial area.

“One of them was the mastermind behind the heist. They divided the stolen items between them and went to different places, but we managed to recover all the gold and the Dh40,000 cash.”

The suspects were transferred to public prosecution for legal action.