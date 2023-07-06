More than 200 tenants return home after Ajman building blaze

Hundreds of tenants who were evacuated after a fire swept through a high-rise Ajman building last month have returned to their homes.

Emergency services were called into action in the early hours of Tuesday, June 27, after flames engulfed one side of a 36-storey tower in the Ajman One complex.

Authorities said 64 apartments were gutted while ten cars were damaged. No injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control by Ajman's civil defence teams.

More than 800 residents were moved to hotels with the assistance of Emirates Red Crescent.

Ajman Police said on Wednesday that 225 tenants had been allowed to return to properties unaffected by the fire.

Support is still being provided for those whose homes were gutted in the blaze.

Clean-up operations continue after the fire. Photo: Ajman Police

Lt Col Ghaith Al Kaabi, of Ajman Police, said in a video message on the force's Twitter account that he was grateful no was injured.

“In collaboration with the Red Crescent in Ajman, the General Commander of Ajman Police secured a hotel stay for 810 people,” he said.

“Tenants whose flats were not affected by the blaze were returned to their homes after [the] recovery stage was completed.

“All aid services for the affected tenants and the neighbouring people are being provided around the clock by mobile police stations.”

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

The National was told how tenants scrambled to safety – but ensured nobody was left behind – after the fire broke out.

A Moroccan living on the sixth floor of a residential tower block in Ajman saved his mother-in-law.

“I thought it was a false alarm but then I smelt the smoke. My mother-in-law had a fracture on her back shoulder and I carried her on my shoulder and went down through the stairs to safety,” said Mohammed Sahlan said.

He said the fire was brought under control around 3am.

“The blaze didn’t reach my apartment. The tower's management offered us to go to hotels and I registered my name on the list.”