Ajman high-rise fire brought under control

Firefighters tackled a large blaze in a high-rise residential building in Ajman in the early hours of Tuesday.

Footage showed flames spreading through a 36-storey tower in the Ajman One complex.

The fire broke out in Tower Two of the twelve tower complex.

Ajman Civil Defence and police teams were able to bring the blaze under control, said officials.

Ajman Police said there were no injuries in the fire and that affected residents have been moved to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah.

Ajman emergency services brought the fire under control. Ajman Police

Brig Abdullah Al Matrooshi, director general of police operations at Ajman Police, said a mobile police station was brought to the scene of the blaze, which helped secure the site and assist residents.

Police provided seven buses, in co-ordination with the Red Crescent, to transport residents to nearby accommodation.