UAE safety plea issued after rise in building fires

The UAE has seen a significant increase in the number of building fires being reported, Ministry of Interior figures show.

Civil defence teams responded to more than 3,000 incidents in 2022, including 2,169 building fires – up 3 per cent from 2,090 in 2021 and 10 per cent from 1,968 in 2020.

The majority of fires took place in residential areas, with homes and apartments accounting for 1,385 of the incidents, the ministry said.

There were also 256 fires in commercial buildings, 153 on farms and 122 at public service facilities.

The figures did not provide information on deaths or injuries.

Safety awareness is key

The report comes a month after a fire at a villa in Abu Dhabi killed six people, including Fatima Al Hosani, a volunteer with the Emirates Red Crescent.

In April, 16 people died and nine were injured in a fire at a five-storey apartment building off Al Khaleej Street in Al Ras, Dubai.

Quote People often underestimate the potential for disaster until they're caught in one. Fire safety should never be taken lightly Sami Al Naqbi, head of Sharjah Civil Defence

“The figures underscore the importance of adhering to safety rules,” Sami Al Naqbi, head of Sharjah Civil Defence, told The National.

“People often underestimate the potential for disaster until they're caught in one. Fire safety should never be taken lightly.”

Emergency services responded to over 860 fires in Abu Dhabi last year, while there were 396 incidents in Ajman and 321 in Dubai.

Sharjah responded to 235 fires, while Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain had to manage 149, 148 and 60 blazes respectively.

Other locations included factories, tourism and leisure venues, public departments, educational facilities and mountain or desert locations.

Of these incidents, 20 were classified as major fires, 37 as medium fires and the remaining were considered minor.

Causes of building fires

Mr Al Naqbi reminded the public of the importance of having smoke detectors and fire extinguishers installed in homes, as well as maintaining electrical wiring.

He also warned against overloading electricity sockets and purchasing low-quality appliances.

“The UAE's civil defence teams are ready to respond to emergencies, but we all have a role to play in preventing them in the first place,” he said.

“Let's not forget; prevention is always better than response.

“If everyone did their role by following rules and reporting hazards, things would change for the better.”

Fire safety awareness

Non-compliance with safety measures, human error and a lack of safety culture are the main reasons why fires occur, said Mr Al Naqbi.

He said the numbers emphasise the importance of better fire safety awareness and strict adherence to safety protocols.

“We need to further promote a culture of safety in the UAE. Thsis should start from an early age,” said Mr Al Naqbi.

“Children from kindergarten to high school should be educated about safety rules across all areas.”

Integrating the topic in relevant school subjects would help bring up a generation that respects and follows safety rules, he added.

“Experts and relevant departments could help revise the educational material in co-ordination with the Ministry of Education,” he said.

Safety reforms

In April, Dubai set out plans to standardise fire safety testing procedures for building materials such as cladding and cables.

The emirate's civil defence said that suppliers and contractors will be required to have products assessed at its dedicated lab before they can be used in construction.

Previously, such tests could be conducted at private facilities.

Companies who have had materials independently assessed must have them analysed again by the Emirates Safety Lab to receive a certificate of compliance.

They must secure the certificate by October in order to register their products as safe for use.

Dubai Civil Defence said items such as doors, cladding, electrical cables, ducts and wireless alarm systems should be tested before being installed in towers and houses.

In Sharjah, fire-hazard cladding from 203 residential towers and commercial buildings will be removed as part of a major safety drive.

Existing cladding will be replaced with fire-resistant materials to reduce the risk of blazes spreading quickly and provide potentially life-saving additional time for emergency services to respond.