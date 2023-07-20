UAE weather: Speed reductions in place as fog sweeps over Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police have activated speed limits on many parts of Al Ain road and around Sweihan, near Al Ain, due to heavy fog.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued red and yellow alerts for large parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It also reported fog at Dubai Industrial City, on the Abu Dhabi border, and around Al Maktoum International Airport. There were no reports of delays at the airport on Thursday morning.

The fog is expected to clear by 9am.

A yellow alert means people should take care during outdoor activities. An orange alert indicates that hazardous conditions are expected.

The red alert is a warning for people to be extremely vigilant because “hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast”.

In its forecast for Thursday, the weather bureau said it will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Thursday night will be humid with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The highest temperatures on Thursday will be between 43°C and 48°C in internal areas.

Read more Why is it so hot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi? UAE humidity explained

Friday will be fair to partly cloudy in general. The nighttime will again be humid with a possibility of fog or mist over some western coastal and internal areas.

Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy. It will be humid again on Saturday night, leading to fog or mist formation over some western areas.

High temperatures and soaring humidity led to a scorching start to July, crossing the searing 50°C threshold for the first time on Saturday.

The mercury climbed to 50.1°C in Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region at 2.30pm, the NCM recorded. Intense heatwaves are scorching many parts of the globe.

Doctors have advised people to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated and watch for dehydration symptoms.