This 1990 guide to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is a glorious blast from the past

A guide to Dubai and Abu Dhabi written in 1990 has shown the charm of the two emirates before they became the global tourism hotspots they are known as today.

Written by British Airways, the brochure describes Dubai as an emirate with “mountains and desert, old fishing villages and modern cities” and Abu Dhabi as a “fine modern city that retains its ancient charm”.

The guide, which was posted on the Abu Dhabi Good Old Days group on Facebook, lists business hours from Saturday to Wednesday – the old working week in the country. Residents enjoyed Thursday and Friday as the weekend.

The emirates have transformed in the past 33 years, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi now tourism destinations that attract millions of people each year for their skylines, theme parks, shopping malls and culture.

Abu Dhabi

“Built in 1793, the white fort, or Diwan Amiri, stands today amidst the modern buildings of Abu Dhabi,” the guide says.

“Abu Dhabi is a city of mosques – from the massive blue mosque on the corner of the Corniche, to the tiny mosque in the centre of Khalifa Street Roundabout. The oldest part of the town is the Batin area.”

A 1990 guide to Abu Dhabi written by British Airways. Photo: Abu Dhabi Good Old Days Facebook Group

It advertised a Hilton hotel on the Corniche as the top spot to stay. Today, luxury hotels are spread all over the emirate, including the Emirates Palace and Four Seasons.

Public transport recommendations in the brochure said that there was a limited bus service in the emirate, but taxis were plentiful.

There was a surcharge on taxis with air conditioning and town cars were metered.

“Elsewhere, fares should be agreed in advance,” the guide said.

Abu Dhabi has an expansive transportation network today, with buses and metered taxis, and even water taxis.

A 1990 guide to Dubai written by British Airways. Photo: Abu Dhabi Good Old Days Facebook Group

Dubai

British Airways described Dubai as a city with “superb beaches”.

“The city is divided by the Creek, a wide waterway busy with ferry-boats and dhows,” the guide said.

“Walk around the city – haggle for treasure in the dazzling gold souk.

“Wander through the richly smelling fish market, take a desert safari, see an oasis or watch a camel race.”

The Burj Khalifa in 2008 as it edges towards completion. Ryan Carter / The National

While tourists today can still do most of those things, they can also explore ‘new Dubai’, which offers the world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall - also the world's largest - and Michelin-starred restaurants.

There was limited bus service back then in Dubai as well, with taxis available in towns and fares that were agreed upon in advance.

Today, there are still metered taxis, but ride-hailing apps such as Careem and Yango are also used by many residents and tourists.

Dubai also has a metro system that runs in most parts of the emirate, as well as a bus network that stretches throughout the city.

The brochure advertised a Hilton hotel next to the World Trade Centre area as the top accommodation, as well a Sheraton hotel in Deira.

"With all the exquisite dining, entertainment and conference facilities you'd expect from a 5-star hotel situated overlooking the famous Dubai Creek," it said.

"A short walk away from the shopping centres, Dubai business district and the fabulous gold market."