President Sheikh Mohamed hosts lunch for former classmates in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday welcomed his former classmates and their families to a lunch reception in Abu Dhabi.

The President hosted the guests at Erth Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

During the event, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness to be meeting them again and recalled fond memories of their time spent together.

Those in attendance expressed their appreciation to the President and offered their best wishes for his well-being and happiness.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also attended the event. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad were also in attendance.