President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discuss relations in phone call

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday spoke to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by phone.

During the call, the leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

READ MORE President Sheikh Mohamed and Bill Gates discuss Cop28 and climate change

The two leaders addressed the framework of the Partnership of the Future, which the two countries announced in September 2021.

The framework aims to promote prosperity and security, tackle climate change and expand the exchange of knowledge, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sunak also discussed co-operation opportunities that contribute to enhancing the sustainable development of both nations.