President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming UK prime minister

UAE leader speaks of the deeply rooted history between the two countries

President Sheikh Mohamed tweeted his congratulations to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Oct 26, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to the UK's new prime minister.

The UAE leader posted online to say he looked forward to future collaborations between both countries.

“Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

“The UAE and UK share a deeply-rooted history of friendship and partnership, and I look forward to building on our strong ties to benefit our two nations and our people.”

Mr Sunak, 42, was elected Conservative Party leader after winning the backing of a majority of Tory MPs.

He was the only candidate left standing after Penny Mordaunt pulled out moments before the deadline for nominations.

Updated: October 26, 2022, 8:23 AM
