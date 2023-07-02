Peter Hellyer, author and chronicler of the UAE's past, dies aged 75

Tributes have been made to Peter Hellyer, the author, columnist and cultural historian, who died peacefully on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Hellyer, who was 75, began a decades-long association with the UAE in the 1970s when he moved to the country to develop documentary films about the overseas visits of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He later helped establish the English-language service of Wam, the state news agency, as well as head up foreign language radio broadcasting for Abu Dhabi and served as managing editor of the Emirates News newspaper. He was a long-term information adviser to the National Media Council.

He was awarded citizenship for services to the nation and received an Abu Dhabi Medal in 2013, the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a civilian in the emirate, for his work in identifying key archaeological sites in the UAE.

He also wrote numerous books about the country and was a regular columnist for The National. Readers of his contributions to the opinion pages will remember he pursued a wide range of interests in his columns, although his central themes were heritage, archaeology, the environment, politics and society.

Hellyer's death was confirmed by his family. Tributes were paid to his life and legacy.

Nick Cochrane-Dyet, chair of the British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi and a lifelong friend of Hellyer, said "we have lost a good person".

"He will be remembered very fondly for all of the amazing work and dedication to this country which he loved," said Mr Cochrane-Dyet. "The proof of his dedication can be seen in the number of books and articles that he published over the years."