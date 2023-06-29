Emirates Draw winner one number away from Dh100m jackpot

An Italian resident was one number away from scooping the Dh100 million ($27.3 million) jackpot in the Emirates Draw last Sunday.

Andrea Bellanti came agonisingly close to the grand prize with six out of seven numbers, but the disappointment was tempered by the fact he still won Dh250,000.

Mr Bellanti was on holiday near Venice when he heard about his good fortune, Emirates Draw said on Thursday.

“It’s an incredible surprise and it just makes my holiday 1,000 times better,” said Mr Bellanti, who is now dreaming of taking his partner on a luxury holiday with the winnings.

He was one of 11,928 people who shared total prize of Dh941,367 in last weekend’s three draws.

Among them was Ethiopian-American Terusew Alemu – with his second win in as many weeks.

Mr Alemu won Dh10,000 in this week’s Mega7 draw, after who scooping Dh250,000 last week.

He lives in the US and bought tickets while visiting Dubai.

Ethiopian-American Terusew Alemu enjoyed back-to-back wins, netting him a total of Dh260,000. Photo: Emirates Draw

Also among the winners was Dr Ali Abdallah, a Lebanese healthcare professional, who won Dh75,000 in the Fast5 raffle on Saturday.

Dr Abdallah, a father of two who has lived in the UAE since 2014, was in Lebanon when he learnt of his good fortune.

“While I welcome this win with both hands, I will continue playing with Emirates Draw until I win Dh15 million or even Dh100 million. That is my dream,” he said.

Read more Owner of Stray Dogs Centre UAQ to invest Emirates Draw winnings in helping rescue animals

Emirates Draw is celebrating Eid Al Adha by holding a special raffle this weekend.

Anyone who plays any of its three regular draws will be entered automatically in the special raffle – with 18 lucky winners scooping a holiday for themselves and their families.

People can take part in the Emirates Draw by buying pencils – prices start at Dh15 – with funds raised going towards planting corals.

After registering online, players can select their numbers or have the system choose them randomly.

The Emirates Easy6 draw takes place on Friday, Fast5 is on Saturday and Mega7 – where the grand prize of Dh100m is up for grabs – is on Sunday. Each draw takes place at 9pm.