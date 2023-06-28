Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosts Eid Al Adha majlis

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared Eid Al Adha greetings with guests at a Zabeel Palace majlis on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed marked the start of the religious festival by welcoming sheikhs, ministers and senior civil and military officials.

He was joined at the gathering by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Emirates' Rulers

The Vice President exchanged Eid greetings with officials from Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, senior Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence officials.

Ministers, heads of department and government authorities, citizens, tribal representatives, and officials from Arab, Islamic and foreign countries were also in attendance.

Sheikh Mohammed called for the continued good health and happiness of his guests, who reciprocated his warm words.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed and Rulers of each of the emirates attended a high-level reception held by President Sheikh Mohamed at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.