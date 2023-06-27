Eid Al Adha weather: Hot start with cooler weekend ahead

People in the UAE are facing a hot start to the Eid Al Adha holiday, but slightly cooler temperatures are on the way.

Tuesday's highs of 43ºC in Dubai and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi will climb higher on Wednesday to reach 45ºC in both emirates, with Ras Al Khaimah being just as hot and Al Ain 1ºC hotter.

Fujairah will be the coolest emirate, with highs of 37ºC.

It will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with low clouds appearing over the east coast by morning, and a chance of convective cloud formation by afternoon with probability of rain.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning will have a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal western areas.

Thursday's day-time temperatures will ease off slightly, with Abu Dhabi hitting 40ºC and Dubai 43ºC, and remain fairly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be 29ºC and 31ºC, respectively.

On Friday, Abu Dhabi's temperature will be back in the thirties with a high of 39ºC, whereas Dubai will reach 41ºC.

There will be light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds blowing dust during the day.

The start of the weekend will be cooler still, with both emirates' high points dropping by 1ºC. However, Dubai will be cooler at night with lows of 28ºC, with Abu Dhabi 4ºC higher at 32ºC.

