Ras Al Khaimah Minifootball World Cup to 'continue legacy' of growing sport's popularity

Organisers of the WMF Minifootball World Cup hope the tournament’s inaugural Middle East edition will attract more fans to the sport when Ras Al Khaimah hosts the event later this year.

The Minifootball World Cup, which features 32 national teams comprising amateur players in six-a-side matches, will be held in the region for the first time from October 26 to November 4.

The biennial event, first staged in 2015, has previously been hosted by the US, Tunisia and Australia, with the US, Czech Republic and Mexico crowned champions in the respective tournaments. The 2021 event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ras Al Khaimah won the bid in March to host the 2023 World Cup, ahead of other shortlisted contenders including Manila and Budapest.

The draw for the 2023 edition was held on Al Marjan Island on Tuesday evening with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department in attendance. The UAE, first-time entrants, were placed in Group A alongside Kazakhstan, Ghana and India.

Meanwhile, reigning champions and two-time runners-up Mexico were drawn in Group B with Guatemala, Georgia and Ireland, while 2019 finalists Brazil will contest Group E against Bulgaria, Montenegro and Japan.

Elsewhere, an intriguing Group G pits against one another Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Egypt and Iraq. The UAE will kick off the tournament against India on October 26, with the group stages running until October 31.

Following the most recent Fifa World Cup format, the teams face one another in their respective groups in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each pool moving on to the last-16 knockout phase. That takes place from November 1-3.

Both the third-place play-off and the final will be held on November 4. Organisers have yet to announce the venue for the tournament.

Filip Juda, World Minifootball Federation president, during the tournament draw in Ras Al Khaimah. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Speaking at Tuesday’s draw, President of the World Minifootball Federation, Filip Juda, said: “I am excited to return to Ras Al Khaimah for the official 2023 WMF Minifootball World Cup draw – it truly is a remarkable destination, and is ideal for our growing sport.

"The enthusiastic support we have received from the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the people of the emirate validates the original decision to select Ras Al Khaimah as our host.

“Congratulations to all the teams and we look forward to an exciting tournament. We are also eager to see what lies beyond – we are confident the World Cup’s legacy will continue to grow and attract more fans to this unique sport and encourage wholesome athletic pursuits among the UAE and wider region’s population.”

Raki Phillips, chief executive of RAKTDA, said: “We are thrilled to have kicked off the countdown to the 2023 Minifootball World Cup Ras Al Khaimah with an exciting draw viewed live by thousands of people from across the globe.

“This tournament cements our reputation as one of the most exciting and fastest growing destinations in the region. We can’t wait to welcome nations from all around the world to discover our proud sporting legacy, renowned Emirati hospitality, and exciting adventure, culture and nature-based experiences beyond the stadium.”

The WMF has representatives in almost 100 countries. As well as the World Cup, the body organises continental championships through their continental federations. The 2023 World Cup will be free to spectators to attend. The tagline for the tournament reads “Home for Everyday Legends”.

WMF World Cup, Ras Al Khaimah 2023, group draw:

Group A - UAE, Kazakhstan, Ghana, India

Group B - Mexico, Guatemala, Georgia, Ireland

Group C - Czech Republic, Ukraine, Israel, Thailand

Group D - Romania, USA, Spain, Lebanon

Group E - Brazil, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Japan

Group F - Slovakia, France, England, Albania

Group G - Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Egypt, Iraq

Group H - Hungary, Serbia, Libya, Portugal