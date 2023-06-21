Uefa invites fans to pick name for Euro 2024 mascot

The mascot for next year's European Championship in Germany was unveiled on Tuesday, and it is a bear.

The mascot made its first appearance at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen, and appeared again later before the national team’s friendly against Colombia.

The mascot does not have a name yet and Uefa has invited fans to help pick its name from four options – Albart, Barnardo, Barnheart or Herzi von Bar.

Fans can to uefa.com to cast their vote. The poll is open until Monday, July 3.

The mascot is due to appear in host cities over the next year. Germany will host the tournament from June 14 to July 14.