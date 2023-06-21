Uefa invites fans to pick name for Euro 2024 mascot

The European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14 next year

The mascot for Euro 2024 was presented in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. AP
The National author image
The National
Jun 21, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The mascot for next year's European Championship in Germany was unveiled on Tuesday, and it is a bear.

Read more
Euro 2024 qualifying: France's Kylian Mbappe breaks Just Fontaine goals record

The mascot made its first appearance at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen, and appeared again later before the national team’s friendly against Colombia.

The mascot does not have a name yet and Uefa has invited fans to help pick its name from four options – Albart, Barnardo, Barnheart or Herzi von Bar.

Fans can to uefa.com to cast their vote. The poll is open until Monday, July 3.

The mascot is due to appear in host cities over the next year. Germany will host the tournament from June 14 to July 14.

The official Euro 2024 mascot at a friendly between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Getty

The official Euro 2024 mascot at a friendly between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Getty

Updated: June 21, 2023, 11:58 AM
European Championship
Editor's picks
More from the national