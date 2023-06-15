Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse withdrawn from UAE cinema listings

The next instalment of Disney's Spider-Man franchise has been removed from UAE cinema websites' sections listing future movie releases.

Vox Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas and Reel Cinemas all list which films are soon to be released, yet Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse no longer features on any of them.

The animation was scheduled for release on June 22. The cinema companies have been approached for comment but at the time of publishing had not responded.

The UAE media regulatory body has not said why the film is no longer listed on cinema websites.

In a statement on social media on Monday, the Emirates Media Council said that it would not permit the distribution of any content that breached the UAE’s values and principles.

The council's tweet read: “Disclaimer: The Emirates Media Council monitors and evaluates the media content circulating locally, and the council confirms that it will not allow the circulation or publication of content contrary to the values ​​and principles of the UAE and the standards of media content in force in the country.”

As of this week, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has grossed $232.3 million in the US and Canada and $164.5 million in other territories, for a worldwide box office of $396.8 million.

Last year, the Disney movie Lightyear was not shown in the UAE.

At the time, the Media Regulatory Office said that the animated feature was denied licensing for public display in cinemas because its content broke national media content regulations.

The government office reminded people that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the screening date to public.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – in pictures