Disney's 'Lightyear' will not be released in UAE cinemas, regulator says

The Disney film 'Lightyear' will not be released in the UAE because of its content, the country's media regulator has said.

The animated production is due for a global release on Thursday.

In a statement, the Media Regulatory Office said it was not licensed to be shown.

“The Media Regulatory Office announced that the animated film Lightyear, which is scheduled for release on 16th June, is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards,” it said in a social media post.

“The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.”

According to media reports, regulators in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait made the same decision in recent days.

In the US and elsewhere, the PG-rated film was subject to controversy over a same-sex kiss between two characters.