Fans pay tribute to Dubai radio favourite Catboy after he announces his UAE departure

For many radio listeners in the UAE, Catboy’s show on Dubai 92 has been essential listening.

That was why so many of his fans took to social media to share their good wishes after he announced he was leaving the UAE and moving to London.

The radio presenter, whose real name is Simon Smedley, made the announcement via a video he shared with his followers on Twitter this week.

A sad announcement from me 😥 pic.twitter.com/U7gV7bKoRC — Catboy - Radio Bloke (@Catboy92) June 5, 2023

His departure marks the end of an 18-year-stint on Dubai’s airwaves and for many of his fans it marks the end of an era as his daily show became one of the most popular in the country.

“Doff of the cap to you squire – that is some stint,” wrote Paul Pitman on Catboy’s Twitter feed.

“Dubai’s loss is London’s gain.”

Dubai resident and long-time listener David Rees also lamented the news.

“Sad to hear of your departure from Dubai, my wife Margaret and I have been listening to you since we arrived in Dubai back in 2005,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We wish you the best of luck with your endeavours, Dubai won’t be the same without you.”

He currently presents the 1pm to 4pm show on Dubai 92 and previously worked on the early morning programme, Catboy and Geordiebird Breakfast show, with former presenter Stef Burgon.

Catboy’s status as a Dubai favourite was reflected in the outpouring of messages from his fanbase.

“Just entering the 16th year in the sandpit and you have been part of the furniture all of those years, best of luck back in Blighty,” said Jim Dickinson on Twitter.

David Glendinning tweeted that Catboy’s show was a constant in his life since moving to Dubai.

“We’ve been listening to you ever since we moved here in 2007. End of an era,” he tweeted.

Many former Dubai residents also shared their best wishes.

“Good luck on your move back to Blighty,” said Twitter user @steveatholborn.

Read more Dubai Bling star Kris Fade taken to task by radio show caller

“We loved listening to you when we lived in Dubai, and the school run was never the same without you when we came back.”

Another fan asked if Catboy would be taking to the UK airwaves anytime soon.

“Will you be on the radio when you move over here?” tweeted Stuart Payne.