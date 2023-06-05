UAE heating up as temperatures set to approach 50°C this week

The UAE is gearing up for another scorching summer, with temperatures set to approach 50°C this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast an increase in the mercury across the Emirates, with dust storms also expected.

Temperatures are set to peak at 48°C in Sila, in the western region of Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

The weather bureau, in its latest five-day bulletin, said that temperatures would hover around the early 40s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for much of the week.

There is due to be some respite in Dubai on Friday, with a cooler 37°C day in store.

Temperatures typically rise steadily from May onwards each year in the UAE, exceeding 50°C on occasions.

Sweihan, a town in Al Ain, is well established as one of the hottest places in the UAE.

Temperatures rocketed up to 51.8°C on June 6, 2021 – the hottest temperature on Earth on that particular day – and topped 50°C in the area in August 2022.

While residents can expect intense sunshine in the days ahead, conditions will remain cloudy.

Winds will reach up to 25kph this week, picking up dust and sand, which could lead to spells of reduced visibility.

Help for outdoor workers

The UAE has taken steps to ensure outdoor workers are protected from the searing summer heat.

The country's mandatory midday break for outdoor workers will come into force on June 15, authorities announced on Thursday.

The policy prohibits people from working in open spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm, and will remain in operation until September 15.

Companies caught breaking the rules will face fines of up to Dh50,000.

The initiative was first introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in 2004.

Soaring temperatures in the UAE - in pictures