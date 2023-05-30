Dubai hospital pilots drone delivery for patient medication

A Dubai hospital has successfully delivered medication to patients' homes using drone technology in a trial that has been called the first of its kind in the Middle East.

In the Fakeeh University Hospital trial, a drone delivery service transported urgent medication to patients' homes, significantly reducing response times and potentially saving lives.

The service was trialled within a 10-kilometre radius of the hospital and medication was delivered to patients' homes in Cedre Villas, a gated community in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The trial is part of the ongoing Dubai Programme to Enable Drone Transportation, launched by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, in 2021.

First successful trial of medication delivery via drones in #Dubai completed at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The trial conducted by Fakeeh University Hospital stands as the first of its kind in the Middle East. @FUHCare pic.twitter.com/sRAsAjkhKI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 30, 2023

It follows a series of year-long trials conducted at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone focused on knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

“We take great pride in being the first in the Middle East to introduce drone delivery of medication at Fakeeh University Hospital at the Dubai Silicon Oasis,” Fatih Mehmet Gul, chief executive at Fakeeh University Hospital, said in a press release.

“Since our establishment, we have consistently embraced technological advancements to provide innovative services. However, this initiative marks a substantial leap forward in enhancing healthcare accessibility and achieving complete digitalisation.”

The drones work by using collision-avoidance technology and real-time monitoring, which guarantees the secure transport of medication.

The drone delivered medication from the hospital to patients' homes in Cedre Villas, a gated community in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Photo: Dubai Media Office

It aims to transport medication promptly to patients, eliminating geographical barriers, so that those who are unable to pick up their medicines can receive them without delay.

The drones also significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional transport methods, which is in line with the hospital's commitment to sustainability and the country's vision of becoming a global leader in innovation.

The hospital completed the trial in collaboration with regulatory authorities, healthcare organisations and industry stakeholders.

“Behind every successful solution implemented on a large scale, there are numerous smaller-scale tests and attempts to reach the final stage,” said Juma Al Matrooshi, director general of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

“We congratulate Fakeeh University Hospital on a well-concluded pilot, and we look forward to seeing this initiative rolled out at DSO.”