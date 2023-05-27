KLM flight diverted to Dubai after technical fault

A flight from Bangkok to Amsterdam was diverted to Dubai International Airport on Friday due to a technical fault.

The KLM plane made a safe landing in the emirate and remained grounded as of noon on Saturday, the Dutch airline confirmed.

“The flight has been delayed for indefinite time,” a KLM spokeswoman said, adding that passengers had been booked on other flights to allow them to continue their journey to the Netherlands.

Flight KL0876 took off from Bangkok at about 12.10am local time on Friday.

Read More Flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka diverted as passenger dies

Flight diversions are relatively common and can be caused by bad weather, technical issues or emergencies on board.

In February, a flydubai flight was diverted to Karachi after a medical emergency that led to the death of a passenger.

Flight FZ523 was heading from Dubai to Dhaka, a flydubai spokesman said.

The flight took off at about 1.45pm and was scheduled to land at about 8.30pm in Dhaka. After the emergency landing, the plane left for Dhaka at 8.17pm Karachi time.

In November, a male passenger died on board an easyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport, despite efforts to resuscitate him using a defibrillator.

_____________________________

The world's safest airlines in 2023 - in pictures