Flydubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka diverted as passenger dies

A flydubai flight was diverted to Karachi on Saturday after a medical emergency that led to the death of a passenger.

Flight FZ 523 was heading from Dubai to Dhaka, a flydubai spokesman said.

“We can confirm that flydubai flight FZ 523, operated by Smartwings, from Dubai International to Dhaka Airport on February 18 diverted to Karachi Airport due to a medical emergency,” the spokesman told The National.

“Flydubai would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of a passenger who passed away. Our family assistance team is providing support and our thoughts are with the family of the passenger during this sad time. We are in touch with the relevant authorities.”

The flight took off at about 1.45pm and was scheduled to land at about 8.30pm in Dhaka. After the emergency landing, the plane left for Dhaka at 8:17pm Karachi time.

The cause of the death of the passenger is not yet known and it is not clear if the passenger died on the plane or after landing.

In November, a male passenger died on board an easyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport.

A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate him, without success.