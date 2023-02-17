Armed men attack Pakistani police headquarters in Karachi

Armed men attacked a police building in the port city of Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, local media reported.

The men fired several rounds at the city police headquarters, news website Geo cited officials as saying.

The officials said about eight to 10 armed men were inside the police office.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but city police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed that an attack was under way and that police and paramilitary troops were responding.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said: “I can hear heavy firing … ambulances and police vehicles are at the site.”

The chief minister of Sindh province, Murad Ali Shah, said that the attack on the Karachi police headquarter was not acceptable under any circumstances and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

This is a developing story