Pakistan mosque blast: World condemns terror attack as 88 confirmed dead

The death toll in a terrorist attack on a mosque in Pakistan rose to 88, with a rescue operation continuing, as condemnation poured in from around the world on Tuesday.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque in Pakistan's north-west city of Peshawar when the bomber detonated an explosive vest on Monday.

The blast ripped through the mosque, killing and injuring scores and also blew off a part of the roof. The attack was one of the biggest in the country in years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the blast was “abhorrent” and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his condolences for the “horrific attack”.

“Terrorism for any reason at any place is indefensible,” he said.

The Saudi Embassy in Islamabad denounced the attack. The US Embassy said “the United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism.”

The UAE said it strongly rejects “all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people and to the families of victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured,” it said.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Al Hajraf also condemned the attack.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan called the bombing a “terrorist suicide attack.”

Monday's attack was the deadliest Pakistan had endured since a suicide bombing killed 64 people at a mosque in Peshawar in March.

Mohammad Asim, a government hospital spokesman in Peshawar, told AP that more bodies were found overnight and early on Tuesday.

“Most of them were policemen,” Mr Asim said of the victims.

Bilal Faizi, the chief rescue official, said teams were still working on Tuesday at the site of the bombing and more people were believed to be trapped inside.

Mourners were burying the victims at graveyards in the city and elsewhere.

It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound in a high-security zone with other government buildings and get to the mosque — an indication of a major security lapse.