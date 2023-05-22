Rain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as weather alert is issued

Rain fell in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Monday morning, as much of the country woke to overcast skies.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an orange alert for parts of the capital – advising residents to be prepared for hazardous weather throughout the morning and into early afternoon.

The weather bureau recorded light rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah between about 5.40am and 7.10am on Monday morning.

Further rain is expected until at least 2pm across the Emirates, with winds reaching 40kph, the NCM stated.

Read More UAE weather: Orange alert as heavy rain hits east of country

In its latest five-day bulletin, the weather centre forecast more rain on Tuesday with cloudy conditions to continue for the rest of the week.

Abu Dhabi was hit by rain, thunder and lightning on Saturday, while high winds swept across Dubai during the weekend.

The Northern Emirates was lashed by heavy rain on Saturday during the spell of unstable weather.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to “exercise caution” during wet weather and to abide by variable speed limits in a post on social media on Sunday.

Rain in the UAE – in pictures