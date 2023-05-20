UAE weather: Orange alert as heavy rain hits east of country

The National Centre of Meteorology on Saturday issued an orange alert for the east of the UAE, with heavy rain reported in Sharjah and Fujairah.

The centre posted videos of rain in both emirates online. Heavy falls were also reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman on Saturday.

The NCM said it will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of rain in some western and eastern coasts, which may extend inland.

The wind will be fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand that will reduce visibility.

The NCM said further rain is expected in the western and eastern areas on Sunday.

The wind will again be fresh to strong at times with blowing dust and sand affecting visibility.

A yellow alert means people should take care during outdoor activities.

An orange alert indicates that hazardous conditions are expected.

The rare red alert is a warning for people to be extremely vigilant because “hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast”.