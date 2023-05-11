UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 44°C in coming days

The UAE is set to experience temperatures in the mid-40s over the coming days, forecasters say.

As summer approaches, the National Centre of Meteorology on Wednesday said the mercury would hit highs of 44°C in the main coastal cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah are also expected to experience similar weather, with the exception being the eastern emirate of Fujairah, where highs are still mostly in the 30s.

The UAE has experienced consecutive days of high temperatures.

On Wednesday, the highest recorded across the UAE was 44.1°C in Al Quaa in Al Ain. The previous day, the temperature hit 44.9°C in Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi emirate, while on Monday it was 43.8°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi city.

The lowest temperature recorded on Monday was 13.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain. It had risen to 19.8°C by Wednesday.

Despite the daily highs, the NCM in its forecast for May said that the average temperature for the month was expected to be 32.3°C.

The highest temperature recorded in May by the NCM was 50.2°C in 2009, while the lowest was 9°C at Jebel Jais in 2005.

In its five-day bulletin, the NCM said partly cloudy weather could be expected at times on Thursday, with temperatures that could hit 45°C and sink as low as 20°C. South-westerly to north-westerly winds could reach speeds of 35kph.

On Friday, partly cloudy weather is forecast in the east by the afternoon. It could be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.

Similar conditions were expected during the weekend, but the NCM said by Monday temperatures could decrease in some areas, while winds of up to 40kph could kick up dust clouds.

“[It will be] fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times westward with a decrease in temperatures especially over the coast,” it said.

