Nine outdoor places to visit in the UAE before temperatures soar

Although it is starting to warm up, evenings in the UAE still remain cool and enjoyable. This means there are still a number of outdoor attractions that are worth a visit before it gets too hot.

While some attractions such as Global Village and Dubai Miracle Garden will close for the summer in preparation of its next season, others outdoor areas such as Abu Dhabi's Jubail Mangrove Park and Hudayriyat Island are open year round. However, they are best enjoyed during cooler months.

So, for those who are looking to enjoy what's left of the al fresco season, here’s where to go.

In Dubai

Global Village

Global Village has reopened for its 27th season and will run until April next year. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Global Village’s 27th season will close on April 30. When the venue opened in October, it celebrate several new attractions, including a 660-square-metre House of Fear, Big Balloon observation experience, Diggers Lab for children to play and learn at a themed building site and Heroes Gallery, a movie memorabilia exhibition. An eco-friendly ice rink also made its debut.

Other new activities include Road of Asia, a street with 43 kiosks that offer food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions, such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan and the Philippines.

A total of 27 country pavilions were set up this season, with new participants including Qatar and Oman. Visitors can also enjoy more than 170 rides and games in its carnival section.

Sunday to Wednesday, 4pm-midnight, Thursday to Saturday, 4pm-1am; from Dh15, children under three and senior citizens over 65 go free; Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, Exit 37, E311; 04 362 4114, www.globalvillage.ae

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden has officially reopened to the public for the winter season. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Although its closing date hasn’t been announced yet, the outdoor attraction closes for the summer in preparation for its next season. According to the Dubai Miracle Garden website, there are more than 150 million flowers on display in the 72,000-square-metre grounds.

One of the most popular attractions is the Emirates A380 aircraft made from flowers, as well as an Instagram-friendly floating lady, Smurfs village, a floral clock and a sunflower field. The picturesque displays aren't limited to the horticultural, with an umbrella tunnel and lake providing colourful backdrops.

Around the park, you'll also find giant horse busts, a cartoon-like elephant, heart-shaped arches and a fairy tale-style castle.

Open 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday, 9am-11pm, Saturday and Sunday; tickets Dh75 for over 12s, Dh60 for children aged three to 12; www.dubaimiraclegarden.com

Hatta Wadi Hub

Sedr Trailers Resort offers exclusivity and epic waterside views. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The activity centre will close on May 5. It opened its fifth season in September with a new adventure ropes course for children and adults. With its rugged Hajar mountains backdrop, Hatta Wadi Hub offers plenty of adventure and activities, from downhill carting, zorbing, a human slingshot and axe throwing, to archery, free-fall jumps, wall climbing and trampolining.

Daily, 9am to 7pm; more information is at visithatta.com

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park will reopen to the public on September 27. All photos: Dubai Safari Park

The park will close for the summer on May 31. It reopened in September with new entertainment and educational experiences, as well as a number of new animals.

With more than half a million visitors last season, Dubai Safari Park spans 119 hectares and provides climate-suitable habitats for thousands of creatures. Expect to see animals such as an Ankole-Watusi cow, Eland antelope, Arabian oryx, Nile crocodile and water buffalo.

Visitors can also explore themed areas such as the African or Asian villages, the Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village and Valley. There are also a variety of entertainment shows taking place throughout the day, plus restaurants and cafes dotted about.

Open daily from 9am to 5pm. More information is available at www.dubaisafari.ae

Dubai Garden Glow

Dubai Garden Glow will also close for the summer, although the date has not yet been announced. It reopened for its eight season on September 12 with a host of new exhibits.

The Zabeel Park attraction features hundreds of colourful lanterns that move and sparkle, created using more than 10 million energy-saving light bulbs. It's newest addition, the Glowing Safari, features dozens of lanterns shaped like animals and flowers, while one of the attraction's popular areas, the Dinosaur Park, features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

Sunday to Friday, 4pm-10pm, Saturday 4pm-11pm; Dh65; Zabeel Park, Dubai; 055 918 8126, dubaigardenglow.com

In Abu Dhabi

Jubail Mangrove Park

Jubail Mangrove Park opened on January 30, 2020. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Although Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi stays open year-round, it is best enjoyed while temperatures remain on the cooler side as there is very little shade while walking around its boardwalk, which has three different routes. The longest one stretches two kilometres, the mid-range one is 1.6km and the shortest is 1km. The longest route can take anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes depending on pace.

Throughout the park, visitors can get up close and personal with wildlife such as birds ― herons and flamingos are some of the species found here — fish and crustaceans. There are also education nodes along the way. These include the floating platform (which allows guests a closer glimpse of marine life); power of the sea (a viewing space); roots of the mangrove (a dedicated area to see the roots of the trees); viewing tower (offering higher vantage points); salt collector (“water collectors” at different levels to highlight the changing tides) and beach tower (a low-level platform that gives visitors a chance to get their feet wet).

Open daily from 7am to 10pm; last entry is 9pm; more information at park.jubailisland.ae

Mina Marsa

The waterfront lifestyle destination stays open year-round, but is good to enjoy during the cooler season as it has mostly offers outdoor seating. There are food trucks for visitors to explore, as well as a children's play area and street art murals. In keeping with the port setting, the retail units are housed in recycled shipping containers, which have been given a colourful update with street art and graffiti.

More information at www.instagram.com/marsamina.uae

Hudayriyat Island

A boy takes some photos of the many wildlife art works in the Marsana area of Hudayriyat Island. Victor Besa / The National

Hudayriyat Island also stays open throughout the summer, but because there are so many things connected to outdoor activities, it's best to visit now before it gets too hot. The 3,000-hectare island is a community with a focus on fitness and nature. Cycling and jogging tracks, a sprawling obstacle course, courts and other activity areas such as a skate and BMX park can be found on the island.

The island is connected to Abu Dhabi via a suspension bridge that is an extension of Sheikh Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street. Aside from the main road, the island can also be accessed through cycling lanes.

More information available at hudayriyatisland.ae

In Sharjah

Sharjah Safari

The Sharjah Safari will be closed from June 1 until August 31. The sprawling wildlife attraction covers an area of eight square kilometres and is located in Al Bridi Nature Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid in Sharjah.

The safari claims to be the largest outside Africa. It is home to more than 1,000 animals and birds and 120 species, including 70 species and rare animals native to Africa, the rarest of which is the black rhinoceros. More than 1,000 native and African trees, including the umbrella-shaped acacia tortilis, have been planted across the site.

It's separated into 12 themed environments, each representing a region in Africa, and the life and terrain of the animals and birds that live in them.

Open daily, 8.30am to 6.30pm; from Dh120; Al Bridi Nature Reserve, Al Dhaid, Sharjah; sharjahsafari.ae