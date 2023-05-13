UAE receives four more evacuation planes from Sudan

The UAE has received four more planes carrying 253 citizens of various countries, who were evacuated from Sudan because of unrest that erupted last month in the country.

This brings the total number of evacuation planes that have arrived in the Emirates from Sudan to nine.

The UAE has prioritised the evacuation of the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation confirmed the successful evacuation operation, state news agency Wam reported.

Authorities have been carrying out this humanitarian effort as part of the UAE's commitment to strengthening global co-operation around the conflict, as well as its approach of providing protection for civilians and extending aid and assistance to countries in times of need.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to working with the international community to help the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of achieving a ceasefire.

The Emirates continues to host evacuees after their escape from Sudan. Authorities have received citizens of at least 26 different countries evacuated on these planes, which have carried 997 people since April 29.

Evacuees have been provided with all necessary care services while they are in the UAE, before returning to their home countries.

On Wednesday, the government sent a further three planes carrying 116 tonnes of medical and food aid to assist people affected by the conflict in Sudan.

Two of the planes landed at Port Sudan airport, loaded with essential medical supplies and drugs, including surgical tape and endoscopy kits, which will be used to treat injuries and perform emergency surgery.

The third humanitarian flight arrived at Abeche Airport in Chad carrying 16 tonnes of food to support Sudanese refugees.

The crisis has displaced tens of thousands and sparked a shortage of basic supplies.