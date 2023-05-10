UAE sends three further aid flights to Sudan

The UAE on Wednesday sent a further three planes carrying 116 tonnes of medical and food aid to assist people in conflict-hit Sudan.

Two of the planes landed at Port Sudan airport, loaded with essential medical supplies and drugs, including surgical tape and endoscopy kits, which will be used to treat injuries and perform emergency surgery, state news agency Wam reported.

The third humanitarian flight arrived at Abeche Airport in Chad carrying 16 tonnes of food to support Sudanese refugees affected by the crisis that has displaced tens of thousands and triggered a shortage of basic supplies.

It is the latest demonstration of the UAE's solidarity with the North African nation.

On Monday, the Emirates sent 115 tonnes of medical goods and food on another three flights to Sudan and neighbouring Chad.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for International Development Affairs, said on Monday that the aid campaign was carried out under the directive of the UAE's leadership.

He said fighting in Sudan had severely disrupted vital services and exacerbated the challenges facing the population.

The UAE has delivered more than 476 tonnes of medical and food supplies to Sudan since the clashes between warring military factions began.

Expand Autoplay An evacuation flight from Sudan operated by the UAE lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

A plane carrying 178 people from seven countries landed in the UAE from Sudan on Sunday.

Among those on the flight was a Sudanese child wounded by a stray bullet. The boy was admitted to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The latest humanitarian mission came one day after 176 evacuees from Sudan arrived in the country.

The UAE continues to prioritise the evacuation of the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women, the government said.

The evacuees will be hosted in the UAE and provided with support before they are transferred to their home countries.

The UAE has welcomed hundreds of citizens from more than 20 countries in a series of flights from Sudan since April 29.