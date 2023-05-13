Sharjah construction company takes top-performing labourers on free European holiday

A company in Sharjah has treated its top-performing employees to an all-expenses paid holiday as a reward for their hard work.

Sharjah-based construction firm World Star Holdings sent 10 members of staff on a four-day trip to the cool climate of Europe, in celebration of International Workers' Day on May 1.

Quote I could not believe I was in Europe, where only rich people get to holiday Dinesh Gaud, 53

The group flew to Tbilisi, Georgia, on April 28 on an Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi and returned on May 1.

The staff swapped the UAE's scorching sun for the snow-clad mountains of Tbilisi, where they spent four days visiting tourist attractions including the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Bridge of Peace and Narikala Fortress.

Dinesh Gaud, 53, from Uttar Pradesh in India, was one of those employees.

“I have only seen snow in my dreams. I could not believe I was in Europe, where only rich people get to holiday,” he told The National.

Mr Gaud has worked in the construction sector in the Gulf for the past 20 years.

Expand Autoplay Sharjah-based construction firm World Star Holdings sent 10 employees on a four-day trip to Georgia. All photos: World Star Holdings

“I have worked in extreme heat and humidity for all these years. Georgia looked so beautiful and we had a great time,” he said. “I am glad my company recognises my hard work and gave me the reward, the memories of which will last a lifetime.”

Many of the workers, who earn a monthly salary of between Dh1,000 and Dh1,500, said they had never gone sightseeing in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

Dahari Singh, 50, said that most of his money goes towards supporting his family in Uttar Pradesh.

“I have seen Europe in pictures, but when I saw it with my own eyes my jaw dropped,” he said. “Because of this trip, I have been able to see the world.”

The workers were unaware of the trip when they were called to the office by managers.

Gaddam Sattanna, who is from Talegana, India, initially thought they were losing their jobs and being sent back home.

Dinesh Gaud, 53, an employee from Uttar Pradesh, India, enjoyed a jet ski ride on the snow-clad mountains of Georgia. Photo: Supplied

“I thought it was a prank when our chairman said we were going for a holiday in Georgia,” he told The National.

The company covered all expenses for the trip, as well as winter clothes and suitcases. The employees' salaries were also paid for the four days they were abroad.

Haseena Nishad, managing director of World Star Holdings, told The National that the aim was to provide their top-performing workers with a “surprise gift” on International Workers' Day.

“There is a stereotype that blue-collar workers are mistreated and exploited in the construction industry,” she said. “We wanted to change that and do something that prioritises their welfare and happiness.”

She said the company's commitment to employee well-being and appreciation stems from its beginnings when Ms Nishad and her husband, Nishad Hussein, started the company in 2008 with 10 employees.

Haseena Nishad, World Star Holdings' managing director, and her husband Nishad Hussein want to challenge construction industry stereotypes. Photo: Supplied

Now the company has more 150 staff, overseeing the work of 7,000 contractors.

Ms Nishad said the company had previously organised a two-day stay in a five-star hotel for some of their workers, along with visits to Dubai landmarks such as Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Read More Emirates airline staff to share in Dh10.6 billion profits bonus

“We owe our success to our employees, and we want to give back to them,” said Ms Nishad.

“These workers seldom spend money on themselves, sending every penny home to their families. During weekends, they mostly stay in their rooms. We wanted them to live for themselves for once.

“We want to continue this as an annual initiative, and I hope others in this industry follows suit.”